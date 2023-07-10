Sign up
Previous
Photo 1195
Lanceleaf Blanketflower
One of the flowers in the pollinator garden at Cooper Furnace Day Use area.
We are camping and have little connectivity so please excuse my lack of commenting.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1365
photos
85
followers
86
following
Tags
white
,
red
,
blanketflower
,
lanceleaf
Krista Marson
ace
nice cold tones
July 10th, 2023
