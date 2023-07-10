Previous
Lanceleaf Blanketflower by k9photo
Photo 1195

Lanceleaf Blanketflower

One of the flowers in the pollinator garden at Cooper Furnace Day Use area.

We are camping and have little connectivity so please excuse my lack of commenting.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Kate

@k9photo
Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
nice cold tones
July 10th, 2023  
