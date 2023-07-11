Previous
Lake Reflections by k9photo
Photo 1196

Lake Reflections

I think the water swirls are from my paddle as I tried to position myself for this reflection shot.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful swirls and reflection.
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise