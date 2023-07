Morning at Clark Creek

The morning sun turned the water and mist a nice golden hue this last morning of our short camping trip. It was a heavenly view as I thought about my brother who passed away last night. His health was poor and he passed away “at home” with his son and family as he moved in with them almost a year ago. In just a month I was going to be visiting them in the state of Washington but now I won’t get that chance to see him one last time.