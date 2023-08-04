Previous
Painted Lady by k9photo
Photo 1220

Painted Lady

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” ― Anonymous

Still on our long camping trip...I appreciate the comments and favs
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise