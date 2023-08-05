Previous
Shoshone Falls by k9photo
Photo 1221

Shoshone Falls

In Twin Falls, ID we took time to see the two memorable waterfalls. Shoshone Falls is the more popular and it was very impressive.

"Often referred to as the Niagara of the West, Shoshone Falls is a must see attraction in Twin Falls, Idaho. At 212 feet tall and 900 foot wide, Shoshone Falls is one of the largest natural waterfalls in the United States surpassing the height of the famous Niagara Falls. Shoshone Falls is located on the Snake River as it carves its way through a deep basalt Canyon on its way to the Columbia River."
( https://www.tfid.org/309/Shoshone-Falls )
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Kate

@k9photo
Islandgirl ace
Wow beautiful! Love the lower and the upper Falls!
August 5th, 2023  
