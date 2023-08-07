Previous
Deception Pass by k9photo
Photo 1223

Deception Pass

"Deception Pass is a strait separating Whidbey Island from Fidalgo Island, in the northwest part of the U.S. state of Washington. It connects Skagit Bay, part of Puget Sound, with the Strait of Juan de Fuca. A pair of bridges known collectively as Deception Pass Bridge cross Deception Pass." ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deception_Pass )

The Deception Pass bridge is one of the places my brother showed me the very first time I visited him in Anacortes, WA. There are two sections of the bridge that connect on an island in the center of Deception Pass. One section of the bridge can be seen on the far left side of this image. People from all over the world come to see this magnificent bridge.
