Fidalgo Bay by k9photo
Photo 1224

Fidalgo Bay

This is an easterly view from Cap Sante Park in Anacortes. In the distance, partially obscured by clouds, is the snow-capped peak of Mount Baker. This is another of the points of interest in Anacortes that my brother showed me when we visited him.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice pov
August 7th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great pov to see this wonderful area
August 7th, 2023  
