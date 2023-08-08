Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1224
Fidalgo Bay
This is an easterly view from Cap Sante Park in Anacortes. In the distance, partially obscured by clouds, is the snow-capped peak of Mount Baker. This is another of the points of interest in Anacortes that my brother showed me when we visited him.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1394
photos
83
followers
84
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th August 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fidalgo bay
,
cap sante park
Corinne C
ace
Nice pov
August 7th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to see this wonderful area
August 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close