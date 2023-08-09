Sign up
Photo 1225
Methuselahs Beard Lichen
While in Stanwood, WA we hiked a trail at Barnum Point Preserve. I liked how the light created a soft effect on this delicate lichen hanging from the tree branches.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
5
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1395
photos
83
followers
84
following
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th August 2023 5:22pm
Tags
lichen
,
methuselahs beard
,
barnum point
Diana
ace
So beautiful and dainty!
August 9th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful, soft & floaty.
August 9th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
nice nature shot
August 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the muted tones.
August 9th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love your capture of that delicate lichen. Beautiful.
August 9th, 2023
