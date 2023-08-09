Previous
Methuselahs Beard Lichen by k9photo
Methuselahs Beard Lichen

While in Stanwood, WA we hiked a trail at Barnum Point Preserve. I liked how the light created a soft effect on this delicate lichen hanging from the tree branches.
Kate

@k9photo
Diana
So beautiful and dainty!
August 9th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful, soft & floaty.
August 9th, 2023  
Krista Marson
nice nature shot
August 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
I like the muted tones.
August 9th, 2023  
Shutterbug
I love your capture of that delicate lichen. Beautiful.
August 9th, 2023  
