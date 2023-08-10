Previous
Cannon Beach by k9photo
Cannon Beach

Although it was cloudy and foggy with a light drizzle at times we enjoyed walking along Cannon Beach on the Oregon coast. These rocks are just to the west of Haystack Rock. ( for info on cannon beach and haystack rock see: https://www.cannonbeach.org/things-to-do/beaches-and-parks/haystack-rock/ )
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Kate

@k9photo
Diana ace
amazing capture and scene.
August 10th, 2023  
