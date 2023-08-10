Sign up
Previous
Photo 1226
Cannon Beach
Although it was cloudy and foggy with a light drizzle at times we enjoyed walking along Cannon Beach on the Oregon coast. These rocks are just to the west of Haystack Rock. ( for info on cannon beach and haystack rock see:
https://www.cannonbeach.org/things-to-do/beaches-and-parks/haystack-rock/
)
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1396
photos
83
followers
84
following
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
rock
,
fog
Diana
ace
amazing capture and scene.
August 10th, 2023
