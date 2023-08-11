Sign up
Photo 1227
Past Due
We have been busy traveling with no time for photos. So this is a shot from our hike at Barnum Point near Stanwood, WA from a few days ago. We are back in Idaho and the hot weather with highs in the upper 90s.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1398
photos
83
followers
84
following
336% complete
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
Views
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th August 2023 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selective color
,
daisies/asters
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
August 11th, 2023
