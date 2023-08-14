Previous
Thompson Canyon by k9photo
Thompson Canyon

On our way from Buckboard Crossing (WY) to Estes Park (CO) we drove the winding road through Thompson Canyon. The mountains were quite impressive as the road followed the Thompson River.
