American Pika by k9photo
American Pika

We only saw a few of these small mammals but we heard their warning call from all over the tundra trail from rock cut. For more info see: https://www.nwf.org/Educational-Resources/Wildlife-Guide/Mammals/American-Pika
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Agnes ace
Fantastic close up
August 19th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
You are lucky to catch the little guys! Great shot
August 19th, 2023  
