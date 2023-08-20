Previous
Rock Formation on Tundra by k9photo
Photo 1236

Rock Formation on Tundra

I liked how the sunburst was on the edge of the rock formation and the chromatic aberration formed along the rays of the sun.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A very nice sunburst.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise