Previous
Photo 1236
Rock Formation on Tundra
I liked how the sunburst was on the edge of the rock formation and the chromatic aberration formed along the rays of the sun.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th August 2023 4:34pm
Tags
rocks
,
sunburst
,
rocky mountain national park
Susan Wakely
ace
A very nice sunburst.
August 20th, 2023
