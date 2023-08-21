Sign up
Previous
Photo 1237
Clear Day in the Rockies
The Rocky Mountains are an awesome sight and we had such a beautiful, clear day to gaze upon these peaks with snow still covering some of the landscape. If you look closely you'll see three mountain lakes.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
snow
,
mountains
,
rocky mountain national park
