View from Lewis and Clark SP by k9photo
View from Lewis and Clark SP

We had to travel west again through Montana to head to Glacier National Park. We stayed a night at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park near Whitehall, MT.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Lin ace
Gorgeous layers and colors
September 7th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
September 7th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
September 7th, 2023  
