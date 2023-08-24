Previous
Pumpelly Pillar by k9photo
Photo 1240

Pumpelly Pillar

We first explored the Two Medicine area in Glacier National Park. It was quite breezy and cold as well as cloudy. The picnic area around Two Medicine Lake is paved so we could walk around with Sugar who enjoyed it as much as we did.
Kate

Carole Sandford ace
That’s quite striking!
September 8th, 2023  
