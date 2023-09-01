Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
Badlands Sunset
This sunset photo was taken from the Big Foot picnic area in Badlands National Park. If you look closely at the left side of the ridge you can see other people (and a parked vehicle) standing to enjoy the sunset from another overlook .
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
1
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st August 2023 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
badlands national park
Susan Wakely
ace
An incredible place and colours.
September 8th, 2023
