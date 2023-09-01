Previous
Badlands Sunset by k9photo
Badlands Sunset

This sunset photo was taken from the Big Foot picnic area in Badlands National Park. If you look closely at the left side of the ridge you can see other people (and a parked vehicle) standing to enjoy the sunset from another overlook .
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Susan Wakely ace
An incredible place and colours.
September 8th, 2023  
