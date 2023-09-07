Previous
Sherburne Lake by k9photo
Sherburne Lake

We weren't able to procure a pass for the Many Glacier area so we toured this area late in the day. Sherburne Lake stretches along the dusty, gravel road for quite a while. It was very evident that the area is in drought conditions.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Carole Sandford ace
This is a fabulous view too!
September 13th, 2023  
