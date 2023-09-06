Sign up
Photo 1253
Red Rock Cascades
Near the western end of Going-to-the-Sun road is an area known as Red Rock. McDonald Creek flows through the red rock formations creating many cascades as well as a deep pool of beautiful water.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1425
photos
83
followers
83
following
343% complete
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Views
2
1
365
ILCE-7M3
26th August 2023 12:40pm
Tags
glacier national park
