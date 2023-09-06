Previous
Red Rock Cascades by k9photo
Photo 1253

Red Rock Cascades

Near the western end of Going-to-the-Sun road is an area known as Red Rock. McDonald Creek flows through the red rock formations creating many cascades as well as a deep pool of beautiful water.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Kate

@k9photo
