Swamp Sunflower Buds by k9photo
Photo 1263

Swamp Sunflower Buds

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” (Desmond Tutu) We were fortunate to arrive home to some flowers blooming in our gardens.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Kate

