Photo 1264
Swamp Sunflowers
"In the midst of darkness, light persists." (Mahatma Gandhi) Some of our swamp sunflowers are in bloom, and we even have some happy Chappy roses adding some color. Note; As with yesterday's photo this looks good on black if you are so inclined.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Kate
@k9photo
Tags
sunflowers
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light nicely.
September 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
September 17th, 2023
