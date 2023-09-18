Sign up
Photo 1265
Swamp Sunflower with Buds
"There is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it." (Amanda Gorman) Since my last to sunflower shots were on the dark side I thought I'd lighten things up today.
18th September 2023
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th September 2023 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
high key
swamp sunflower
KV
Nice high key edit of the sunflowers.
September 18th, 2023
Tia
Nice high shot
September 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
Nice focus and dof. Beautiful capture.
September 18th, 2023
