Swamp Sunflower with Buds by k9photo
Swamp Sunflower with Buds

"There is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it." (Amanda Gorman) Since my last to sunflower shots were on the dark side I thought I'd lighten things up today.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Nice high key edit of the sunflowers.
September 18th, 2023  
Nice high shot
September 18th, 2023  
Nice focus and dof. Beautiful capture.
September 18th, 2023  
