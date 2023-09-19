Previous
Bee on Salvia by k9photo
Photo 1266

Bee on Salvia

"I am choosing happiness over suffering. I'm making space for the unknown future to fill up my life with yet-to-come surprises." (Elizabeth Gilbert) I was pleasantly surprised to find a couple bees enjoying our salvia so late in the season.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Kate

@k9photo
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such pretty dof and colours
September 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2023  
