Gliding by k9photo
Photo 1272

Gliding

“I decided to fly through the air and live in the sunlight and enjoy life as much as I could.” (Evel Knievel) Another camper told us about this hangliding & paragliding center not far from the campground. (Lookout Mountain Hangliding & Paragliding https://www.flylookout.com) It was relaxing watching them silently glide around and overhead. There was a launch area at the top where the hanggliders would launch themselves off the mountain. And there also was a small airport in the valley from which planes would take off and tow the paraglides up to a release point.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
348% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
September 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful photo and sounds like a fun day
September 25th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Just so fun!
September 25th, 2023  
