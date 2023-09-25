“I decided to fly through the air and live in the sunlight and enjoy life as much as I could.” (Evel Knievel) Another camper told us about this hangliding & paragliding center not far from the campground. (Lookout Mountain Hangliding & Paragliding https://www.flylookout.com) It was relaxing watching them silently glide around and overhead. There was a launch area at the top where the hanggliders would launch themselves off the mountain. And there also was a small airport in the valley from which planes would take off and tow the paraglides up to a release point.