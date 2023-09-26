Previous
Sunflower Abstract BW by k9photo
Photo 1273

Sunflower Abstract BW

“There are no facts, only interpretations." (Friedrich Nietzsche) The sunflowers in our backyard are in full bloom. I had quite a play with this image just to give a different perspective!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Kate

bkb in the city
Very cool
September 26th, 2023  
