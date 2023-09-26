Sign up
Photo 1273
Sunflower Abstract BW
“There are no facts, only interpretations." (Friedrich Nietzsche) The sunflowers in our backyard are in full bloom. I had quite a play with this image just to give a different perspective!
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
abstract
etsooi
bkb in the city
Very cool
September 26th, 2023
