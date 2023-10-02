Previous
Goldenrod by k9photo
Photo 1279

Goldenrod

“Dare to love yourself
as if you were a rainbow
with gold at both ends.” (Author-Poet Aberjhani)
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely contrast against the blue sky
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise