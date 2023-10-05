Previous
Next
Expensive by k9photo
Photo 1282

Expensive

“Luxury to me is not about buying expensive things; it’s about living in a way where you appreciate things.” (Oscar de la Renta) Everything is much more expensive than when I was growing up, including bicycles.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
351% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They certainly are expensive.
October 6th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Everything is so much more these days. Buying this bike for yourself to giving you mnay things and will be well worth it. looks like some nice rides coming soon!
October 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
No kidding. My hubby’s Trek cost 4 times what my first car cost…50 years ago. Nice capture of the bike.
October 6th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Definitely
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise