Photo 1282
Expensive
“Luxury to me is not about buying expensive things; it’s about living in a way where you appreciate things.” (Oscar de la Renta) Everything is much more expensive than when I was growing up, including bicycles.
5th October 2023
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1283
Susan Wakely
They certainly are expensive.
October 6th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Everything is so much more these days. Buying this bike for yourself to giving you mnay things and will be well worth it. looks like some nice rides coming soon!
October 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
No kidding. My hubby’s Trek cost 4 times what my first car cost…50 years ago. Nice capture of the bike.
October 6th, 2023
Steve Chappell
Definitely
October 6th, 2023
