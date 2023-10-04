Sign up
Photo 1281
Wide Angle
"View life through a wide angle lens attitude and see your horizons broaden." (Stephen Richards) This is a wide angle shot of a wide angle lens!
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
wide
,
wide angle
,
oct23words
