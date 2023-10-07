Sign up
Photo 1284
Flexible
“The boldness of asking deep questions may require unforeseen flexibility if we are to accept the answers” (Brian Greene) The grasses in this creek are going with the flow!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
grass
,
creek
,
flexible
,
oct23words
Susan Wakely
ace
A great interpretation of the word.
October 9th, 2023
