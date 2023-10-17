Previous
Placid by k9photo
Photo 1294

Placid

“Even if all around is akin to madness it is ideal to remain placid, there is no need to join in the insanity.” (Steven Redhead, Life Is a Dance) Cades Cove is a placid valley in the Smoky Mountains and is picturesque even on a rainy day.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
354% complete

amyK ace
Beautiful composition
October 18th, 2023  
