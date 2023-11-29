Sign up
Previous
Photo 1333
Rose SOOC
"Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." (Frank Lloyd Wright) I got a new lens and this is the very first photo I took using it. I think the lens is a keeper and the rose is to be cherished.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
4
2
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
Views
15
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th November 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rose
KV
ace
Nice tones… lovely shot.
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
It has seen better days, but it's still beautiful.
November 29th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice lens but I think the rose is going away until next year!
November 29th, 2023
