Previous
Rose SOOC by k9photo
Photo 1333

Rose SOOC

"Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." (Frank Lloyd Wright) I got a new lens and this is the very first photo I took using it. I think the lens is a keeper and the rose is to be cherished.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice tones… lovely shot.
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
It has seen better days, but it's still beautiful.
November 29th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice lens but I think the rose is going away until next year!
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise