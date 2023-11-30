Previous
Greetings from Dallas GA by k9photo
Greetings from Dallas GA

"Growing up in Georgia, I used to think people up north or out west were so different. They're really not. They're just regular people who live in small towns. They grow up and try to raise families and have a job and go to church and play softball. It's that way everywhere." (Alan Jackson) I think you can extrapolate the meaning of the quote to include people around the globe. We enjoy walking the streets in downtown Dallas (Georgia) during the holidays to see the decorations along the street, in shop windows, and in the square.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Linda Godwin
Great collage!
November 30th, 2023  
