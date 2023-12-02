Sign up
Photo 1336
Three Small Screwdrivers
“Make sure that you always have the right tools for the job. It's no use trying to eat a steak with a teaspoon, and a straw.” (Anthony T. Hincks) These small screwdrivers have come in handy on many an occasion.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd December 2023 4:00pm
Tags
three
tools
screwdrivers
Corinne C
ace
Before reading your description I was thinking about a drone! Wonderful!
December 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 2nd, 2023
