Aperture Extremes

“In this treacherous world/Nothing is the truth nor a lie./Everything depends on the color/Of the crystal through which one sees it.” (Pedro Calderón de la Barca) Both versions were taken with an iPhone 15 which allows some play with aperture. The left image is viewed at a large aperture (f1.4) and the right at a small aperture (f16) which are the two extremes on an iPhone 15. Aperture is probably the one camera setting that confuses me the most.