Leaf Silhouette by k9photo
Leaf Silhouette

The silhouette of this leaf on the palmetto plant caught my eye as we walked along the Silver Springs Swamp Trail yesterday.
11th December 2023

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
December 11th, 2023  
