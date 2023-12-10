Previous
Swamp at Silver Springs by k9photo
Swamp at Silver Springs

We had the day to enjoy a 2.5 mile hike from the campground to the Silver Springs Swamp Trail that led us thru the forest and swamp to the Silver River. Now it’s batten-down-the-hatches as some strong storms are headed our way.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KV ace
Love all the cypress knees.
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
An amazing landscape
December 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great scene!
December 10th, 2023  
