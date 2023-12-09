Sign up
Photo 1343
Silver Spring
The glass bottom boat gave an opportunity to view the deep springs and the fishes along the Silver River. On the tour we even saw one manatee swim under the front of the boat.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
water
,
fish
Rob Z
ace
A nice, slightly abstract image..
December 10th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely light and silhouettes.
December 10th, 2023
KV
ace
Lovely color & light.
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So nice
December 10th, 2023
