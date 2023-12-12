Previous
Reflections on an Airstream by k9photo
Photo 1346

Reflections on an Airstream

One of the other campers in our group likes to set up lighted palm trees and pink flamingos. This is how those lights reflected in their Airstream travel trailer.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise