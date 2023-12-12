Sign up
Photo 1346
Reflections on an Airstream
One of the other campers in our group likes to set up lighted palm trees and pink flamingos. This is how those lights reflected in their Airstream travel trailer.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
3
365
iPhone 15 Pro
11th December 2023 6:02pm
reflections
lights
