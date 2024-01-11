Previous
Birdhouse by k9photo
Birdhouse

"Here comes the sun (Doo-d-doo-doo)
Here comes the sun
And I say, It's alright" (The Beatles)
We have had many cloudy and rainy days so it was so nice to have sunshine today. I decided to shoot this birdhouse in hi-key to give it a bright feel.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 11th, 2024  
KV ace
It was a brilliant day today… the warmest one we will have for awhile I’m afraid.
January 11th, 2024  
