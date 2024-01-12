Previous
Pine Warbler by k9photo
Photo 1352

Pine Warbler

“In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy.” (William Blake) Yesterday this pine warbler was enjoying the seed fallen from our feeders. Today is another day of heavy rain and winds with very cold air coming in behind this weather front.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KV ace
Pretty little bird… aptly named too… the color looks to be the color of pine pollen. Nice detail in the feathers.
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute little bird.
January 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love this image showing him hard at work in his surroundings. I feel like I'm watching him myself.
January 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 12th, 2024  
