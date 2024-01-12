Sign up
Previous
Photo 1352
Pine Warbler
“In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy.” (William Blake) Yesterday this pine warbler was enjoying the seed fallen from our feeders. Today is another day of heavy rain and winds with very cold air coming in behind this weather front.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
bird
seed
pine warbler
KV
ace
Pretty little bird… aptly named too… the color looks to be the color of pine pollen. Nice detail in the feathers.
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute little bird.
January 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love this image showing him hard at work in his surroundings. I feel like I'm watching him myself.
January 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 12th, 2024
365 Project
