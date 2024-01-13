Previous
Pine Warbler at Feeder by k9photo
Pine Warbler at Feeder

"Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world." (Desmond Tutu) On this nice sunny day our feeders are being visited by many small birds like this pine warbler.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
haskar ace
Pretty bird and lovely focus.
January 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a clear close up
January 13th, 2024  
