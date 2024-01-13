Sign up
Previous
Photo 1353
Pine Warbler at Feeder
"Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world." (Desmond Tutu) On this nice sunny day our feeders are being visited by many small birds like this pine warbler.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
3
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1529
photos
85
followers
85
following
370% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th January 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pine warbler
haskar
ace
Pretty bird and lovely focus.
January 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a clear close up
January 13th, 2024
