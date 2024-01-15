Chipping Sparrow Quintet

"Sparrow symbolism is an endless topic, but the main things they represent are hope, harmony, joy, and friendship. These birds inhabit all continents in the world except for Antarctica. This is why sparrow symbolism can be found in the mythologies and stories of cultures all around the globe." ( see: https://www.birdzilla.com/learn/sparrow-symbolism-meaning/#:~:text=Sparrow%20symbolism%20is%20an%20endless,cultures%20all%20around%20the%20globe for more info) This was taken a couple days ago at one of our backyard feeders. Our fence follows the ups-and-downs of the ground so that is the reason it doesn't look level behind the feeder. I am trying to learn to read the histogram in order to get the metering to show the desired result.