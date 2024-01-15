Previous
Chipping Sparrow Quintet by k9photo
Chipping Sparrow Quintet

"Sparrow symbolism is an endless topic, but the main things they represent are hope, harmony, joy, and friendship. These birds inhabit all continents in the world except for Antarctica. This is why sparrow symbolism can be found in the mythologies and stories of cultures all around the globe." ( see: https://www.birdzilla.com/learn/sparrow-symbolism-meaning/#:~:text=Sparrow%20symbolism%20is%20an%20endless,cultures%20all%20around%20the%20globe for more info) This was taken a couple days ago at one of our backyard feeders. Our fence follows the ups-and-downs of the ground so that is the reason it doesn't look level behind the feeder. I am trying to learn to read the histogram in order to get the metering to show the desired result.
15th January 2024

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
January 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet! They like what's in that feeder.
January 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
January 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great bird activity. A popular restaurant.
January 15th, 2024  
