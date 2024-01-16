Sign up
Photo 1356
Trees in Winter
"Into the cooling light of day, into the welcome frosty whispers, reach branches bare and clean. For these wintry trees are the promise of the new come the horizon-rested springtime." (Angela Abraham)
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
5
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
9
9
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th January 2024 2:26pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
Linda Godwin
Super upward view!
January 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love your pov
January 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
January 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and light.
January 16th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
A wonderful PoV
January 16th, 2024
