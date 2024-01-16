Previous
Trees in Winter

"Into the cooling light of day, into the welcome frosty whispers, reach branches bare and clean. For these wintry trees are the promise of the new come the horizon-rested springtime." (Angela Abraham)
Kate

Linda Godwin
Super upward view!
January 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Love your pov
January 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
January 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely pov and light.
January 16th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
A wonderful PoV
January 16th, 2024  
