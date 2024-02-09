Previous
Honey Bee by k9photo
Photo 1369

Honey Bee

“If your soul is sweet like honey, people will be drawn to you like bees.” (Matshona Dhliwayo) I am not sure what the flower is but this honey bee was thoroughly enjoying its blooms.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic
February 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow nice timing. fav.
February 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous Bee action.
February 9th, 2024  
