Iris by k9photo
Photo 1368

Iris

"When one flower blooms, spring awakens everywhere." (John O'Donohue) This one small iris was showing its splendor at Smith Gilbert Gardens.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Shutterbug ace
Love your choice of selective color to show of this beauty.
February 8th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely selective colour
February 8th, 2024  
