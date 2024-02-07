Previous
Hellebore by k9photo
Hellebore

"Many eyes go through the meadow, but few see the flowers in it." (Ralph Waldo Emerson) The only hellebore bloom I spotted at Smith Gilbert Gardens but it is a beauty.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Milanie ace
Just lovely
February 7th, 2024  
