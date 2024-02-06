Previous
Garden Waterfall by k9photo
Garden Waterfall

“The sound of a waterfall is nature’s lullaby.” (Sophie Marland, We Dream of Travel) Over the next several days I will continue to post photos from Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Milanie ace
Very nicely done
February 7th, 2024  
