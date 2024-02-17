Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1377
Garden Sprinkler
"The watering of a garden requires as much judgement as the seasoning of a soup." (Helena Rutherford Ely) This is one of the sprinkler heads at Smith Gilbert Gardens. Another split-toning effect that turned out more traditional.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1554
photos
88
followers
88
following
377% complete
View this month »
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
Latest from all albums
1371
177
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th February 2024 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
split toning
,
sprinkler
,
for2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Looks well made
February 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Love this duotone
February 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice close up details.
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close