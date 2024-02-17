Previous
Garden Sprinkler by k9photo
Photo 1377

Garden Sprinkler

"The watering of a garden requires as much judgement as the seasoning of a soup." (Helena Rutherford Ely) This is one of the sprinkler heads at Smith Gilbert Gardens. Another split-toning effect that turned out more traditional.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Looks well made
February 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Love this duotone
February 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice close up details.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise