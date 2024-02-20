Sign up
Previous
Photo 1380
Pink Camellia
"There is a kind of beauty in imperfection." (Conrad Hall) Here is another camellia from Smith Gilbert Gardens. Despite its imperfections around the edges the flower is still beautiful and fills the frame nicely.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
3
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1557
photos
88
followers
88
following
378% complete
View this month »
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th February 2024 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
camellia
,
smith gilbert gardens
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
February 20th, 2024
Linda Godwin
wonderful!
February 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2024
