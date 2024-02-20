Previous
Pink Camellia by k9photo
Pink Camellia

"There is a kind of beauty in imperfection." (Conrad Hall) Here is another camellia from Smith Gilbert Gardens. Despite its imperfections around the edges the flower is still beautiful and fills the frame nicely.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
February 20th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
wonderful!
February 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2024  
