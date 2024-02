Daffodil

“I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o'er vales and hills

When all at once I saw a crowd

A host of golden daffodils

Beside the lake beneath the trees

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.”

(William Wordsworth, I Wander'd Lonely as a Cloud) It is always so uplifting to see the daffodils that announce Springtime. This was taken at Smith Gilbert Gardens last week.